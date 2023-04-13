A look inside shipping container homes you can rent in Oakland County

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Shipping container homes aren't something you see or hear about every day.

Turns out, you can rent a couple of these homes in Oakland County.

Tucked away from life's hustle and bustle sits a hidden escape in Brandon Township … shipping container homes.

Shipping container homes available for rent through "Stillwater Stables & Stays" in Brandon Township in Oakland County. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"Ya know, it's quiet here. We're sort of out in the middle of nowhere, but not really," said Rachel Erin, owner of Stillwater Stables & Stays.

Erin rents out the shipping container homes on her property.

"We're typically pretty booked on weekends. We do allow a one-night stay and we do allow same day arrivals which is unusual for a place like this," Erin said. "I mean what's unique about the containers is that they're quiet inside. These are insulated on the top, bottom and the sides and it has a roof with more insulation. And it's a steel box. It's designed to be shipped on a freighter in the ocean so…what people are surprised about when they walk in is when they close the door, it's really quiet."

One of the shipping container homes available for rent through "Stillwater Stables & Stays." Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

A fan of architecture and tiny home living, Erin and her business partner, Scott Stangeland, came up with the idea in 2019 during the pandemic of turning a shipping container into a place of rest and relaxation.

"We had a plan to build cabins here, but the price and the accessibility of lumber was so tricky that we pivoted. We had the opportunity to acquire some containers both in Flint and down in Detroit and so we decided to go with this format," said Erin.

The homes are spread out across 60 acres and are a place of tranquility for renters.

A look inside one of the shipping container homes available through "Stillwater Stables & Stays." Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Erin says guests hear sounds of birds chirping, experience views of Perry Lake and can hike on the many walking trails across the property. Guests can also say hello to a few friendly horses on the farm.

"We get lots of guests here that are either trying to do a quiet celebration, found a babysitter for the night, finishing a screenplay, going to a concert at Pine Knob … like it's the whole spectrum," Erin says.

On the inside are simple amenities in the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom with a few lavish features.

"We have a heated towel rack, we have granite, we have spa robes. So, we try to go a little bit like a hotel room that's floating in the woods," said Erin.

One of the kitchen spaces. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Serenity in a shipping container - a place you'd likely never expect.

"It's so gratifying to listen to our guests talk about being here. It's the reason we did this," Erin said.

Erin says as now, her and her business partner do not have any more shipping container transformations in the works but they wouldn't turn down a project if they came across another shipping container.

If guests are interested in booking a stay at this rustic retreat, Erin says you can go through Air BnB or book directly on their website.