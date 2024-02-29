A look back at Southeast Michigan weather extremes on Leap Day

Why do we have Leap Day? NEXT Weather meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey explains

(CBS DETROIT) - While a Leap Day occurs every four years, we still keep track of the weather conditions on Leap Day. There, however, is a reason why we cycle between having a leap year and not. CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey explains why.

Let's talk about some weather Leap Day extremes in Detroit.

Leap Day extremes NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

According to climate records, the hottest day recorded in Detroit on Feb. 29 was back in 1976, with a high-temperature reading of 63 degrees. The coldest low temperature ever recorded on Leap Day was -6 degrees, which was set in 1884.

Typically, our average high temperature is 40 degrees, and even though we are close to that today, it is still a tad below that normal. See the latest forecast here:

