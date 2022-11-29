A house divided: How couples manage with Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBS DETROIT) - Perhaps the most heated rivalry in College Sports took place on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio when Michigan and Ohio State met for the 118th time. Usually, it's easy to pick a side. However, when romance is involved, it's not that easy.

Whenever Ohio State takes on Michigan, it's for all the marbles. And the band might be playing, but this game brings out lovers too, and they march to the beat of a theme more suited for "Odd Couples."

"Just have fun with it. It's a great time, you know. Sports bring you together," one man said.

His wife agreed.

"It's just a game. We're not the ones playing," she said. "The Buckeyes have bragging rights every year. It's all good."

For some, the exchange of vows isn't recognized on this day, and in the crowd, dysfunctional relationships are defined only by team loyalty and colors.

"Ohio and Michigan shouldn't be together; been there done that," an Ohio State fan said after watching his cousin, an Ohio State fan, and her boyfriend, a Michigan fan, kiss.

Maize and Blue, or Scarlet and Grey, these real-life heart-to-heart debates or discussions won't sink this love boat. Still, others prefer the traditional fanbase of separation team and state.

When asked if a Michigan fan and Ohio State fan could be together, one Michigan fan had a simple answer: "Not in my house, not in my house."

Each year there is a winner and loser and somehow a house divided can never be defeated.