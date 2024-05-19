Watch CBS News
A hot and humid start to the work week

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

CBS DETROIT - Temperatures will remain in the 80s for the beginning of the week, with a few chances of storms.

There is a marginal chance of severe storms moving in both Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Be prepared for the possibility of heavy rain, wind gusts, and hail. 

We could also see a near-record high temperature for Monday.

More chances for showers and storms arrive on Wednesday, but once that system moves out we will dry out and see cooler temperatures to end the week.

