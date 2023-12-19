A day in the life of a Metro Detroit Santa

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - By now, there's a good chance you've already taken the kids to see one of Santa's helpers - whether it's at a mall, a store, a holiday-themed event, or anything along those lines.

"As soon as I put this suit on, it's like magic. I already know what I'm going to say to the kids. It's going to be fun, and the kids, they believe. They believe," says Santa's helper, John Zielke.

Santa's helpers are everywhere around the holiday season because, let's face it, Santa has a lot on his plate this time of year.

CBS News Detroit caught up with two of Santa's helpers as they took on a Christmas-themed event at Dakota High School in Macomb County.

From the iconic robe to the Santa hat itself, John and Clorinda Zielke show us what it takes to become Santa Claus.