A cooler, wet, and windy start to the week

CBS DETROIT - We have a chance of seeing some storms on Monday morning. Most of them should clear out by noon, and we can expect cloudy conditions with some sprinkles in the afternoon.

If you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day, keep the umbrella with you.

Monday will also be breezy, with wind gusts near 30 mph, especially in the afternoon.

We will also cooler temperatures to start out the week. And another chance of storms returns to the area later in the day on Tuesday.

Those showers could stick around for Wednesday morning, but after they clear out we will see clouds decreasing and the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the end of the week.