Watch CBS News
Weather

A cooler, wet, and windy start to the week

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

CBS DETROIT - We have a chance of seeing some storms on Monday morning. Most of them should clear out by noon, and we can expect cloudy conditions with some sprinkles in the afternoon.

hrrr-conus-3k-high-res.png

 If you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day, keep the umbrella with you.

memorial-day-daypart.png

Monday will also be breezy, with wind gusts near 30 mph, especially in the afternoon.

futurecast-wind-gust-and-direction.png

We will also cooler temperatures to start out the week. And another chance of storms returns to the area later in the day on Tuesday.

next-3-days-pm.png

Those showers could stick around for Wednesday morning, but after they clear out we will see clouds decreasing and the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the end of the week. 

pm-7-day.png
Stacey DuFord
staceyduford-june722-4629.jpg

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 7:03 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.