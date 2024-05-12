A chance of rain to start and end the work week

CBS DETROIT - We'll see a chance of showers in the early morning hours on Monday as a cold front moves into the area. Expect another round of showers and gusty winds in the afternoon, and we may hear a rumble of thunder as well. Especially along and north of M-59.

The showers, and cooler temperatures, will stick around for Tuesday.

Rain could be heavy at times, but will clear out Tuesday night.

We dry out Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures returning to normal. So, if you're planning on seeing the Tigers take on the Marlins, Wednesday is your best bet for a completely dry game.

Another low pressure system makes its way toward us bringing another chance of showers for the end of the work week.