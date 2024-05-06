91-year-old passenger dies after driver rear ends vehicle, strikes semi-truck on I-75 in Detroit

VP Kamala Harris to visit Detroit, 2 killed in Southwest Detroit shooting and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 91-year-old man died on Monday after the vehicle he was riding in rear-ended a car and struck a semi-truck on Interstate 75 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say the Detroit Regional Communication received a call at about 1:25 p.m. about a crash on the northbound freeway at Canfield Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that traffic was backed up due to another crash when a 72-year-old River Rouge woman crashed into the vehicle and semi. The woman complained of chest pain and was taken to the hospital, according to MSP.

The passenger, a 91-year-old man from River Rouge, was found unconscious at the scene. He was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

An investigation is pending medical examiner reports and vehicle inspections.