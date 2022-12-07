Watch CBS News
9-year-old girl killed in crash on Southfield Freeway

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a 9-year-old girl died in a crash on M-39 Tuesday night. 

Police say the incident happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 6, near 8 Mile Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Southfield Freeway with a blown-out tire, but was trying to make it to the 8 Mile Road exit.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling at 10 mph and had its hazard lights on, when a driver in a box truck rear-ended the vehicle.

The box truck driver was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. In addition, police say a blood draw was taken for possible narcotics impairment. 

The driver and a juvenile front seat passenger were transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries. A 9-year-old back seat passenger was also transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

According to MSP, the 9-year-old girl wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on December 7, 2022 / 10:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

