9-year-old attacks classmate with knife at Westland bus stop, authorities say

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Westland police are investigating after a 9-year-old attacked a 10-year-old classmate with a pocket knife during an altercation Thursday morning.

According to a letter from John Dignan, superintendent of Wayne-Westland Community Schools, the students at Schweitzer Elementary School were at a bus stop and got into a physical altercation when the 9-year-old allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and cut the other student.

The 10-year-old student sustained two minor injuries on the head and knee and was transported to a hospital.

"The 9-year-old suspect and his parents are currently at the Police Department. This matter will be referred to the Wayne County Juvenile Division," Westland police said in an update.

Dignan says the district has also investigated the incident.