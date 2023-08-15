85-year-old driver killed after crashing into tree in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 85-year-old man was killed after crashing into a tree in St. Clair County Monday night, officials said.

The incident happened at about 10:37 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, on River Road near Avalon Beach Court in Cottrellville Township.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the area after receiving a report of a tree partially hanging over the roadway. In addition, the county road commission was also called to remove the tree.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that a vehicle may have been involved.

Further investigation revealed a vehicle had struck the tree and left the roadway, heading north, and then came to a stop in a yard in the area.

Officials said the driver, an 85-year-old Marine City man, was the only occupant inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

River Road had been closed down for multiple hours as authorities investigated.

Authorities say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.