84-year-old Michigan man charged with OWI in crash that killed pedestrian

(CBS DETROIT) - An 84-year-old Harrison Township man accused of driving while intoxicated and fatally striking a Troy man with his vehicle has been charged.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Richard Munro is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death. He was arraigned in 41B District Court and received a $25,000 personal bond.

He is also ordered to wear an alcohol whether and surrender his driver's license.

Prosecutors say on July 3, Munro was driving on northbound Jefferson Avenue when he struck the man crossing the street. The victim died from his injuries.

"This individual's reckless choice has forever altered the course of a family's life. Driving under the influence is not just against the law; it's a profound injustice that shatters families. Our pursuit of justice will be unwavering as we seek accountability for the innocent life that was taken," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a written statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.