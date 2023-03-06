80-year-old Ann Arbor man struck, killed by plow driver

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 80-year-old Ann Arbor man was killed after a man plowing his driveway reversed into him, police said.

The incident happened at about 7:10 p.m. on Friday, March 3, in the 500 block of W. Huron St.

Police were dispatched to the location for a pedestrian crash.

Investigation revealed a 58-year-old Ann Arbor man was plowing snow in a driveway and struck the 80-year-old man while backing up.

According to police, the plow driver didn't know he had hit someone until someone who witnessed the crash caught his attention and got him to stop.

The 80-year-old had significant head trauma and was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the next of kin has been notified. In addition, police say the plow truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

At this time, authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.