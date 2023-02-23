8 indicted for obstructing reproductive health services facility in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eight people were charged with civil rights offenses and violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances for obstructing a reproductive health services facility in Sterling Heights.

Calvin Zastrow, Chester Gallagher, Heather Idoni, Caroline Davis, Joel Curry, Justin Phillips, Eva Edl and Eva Zastrow have been charged with engaging in a civil rights conspiracy and with violating the FACE Act after blocking a reproductive health care clinic in Sterling Heights in August 2020.

According to court documents, two people charged, Idoni and Edl, were charged with violating the FACE Act a second time for the blocking a reproductive health care clinic in Saginaw.

Officials say the eight individuals allegedly tried to prevent the clinic in Sterling Heights from providing patients with service on Aug. 27, 2020.

According to court documents, Gallagher advertised the blockade on social media, and he and defendant Curry live-streamed the incident.

In addition, the defendants were at a location near the clinic, where an uncharged co-conspirator was recording and said the defendants were "going over to stand in front of the door" to "interpose."

"The indictment also alleges that all eight defendants violated the FACE Act by using physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere with the Sterling Heights clinic's employees and patients, because the clinic's employees were providing, and the patients were seeking, reproductive health services," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The two charged a second time, Idoni and Edl, are accused of using physical obstruction to interfere with patients and employees at the Saginaw clinic.