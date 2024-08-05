8 guns intercepted by TSA in July at Detroit Metro Airport

Harris and running mate visiting Detroit this week, Michigan primaries on tap and more top stories

Harris and running mate visiting Detroit this week, Michigan primaries on tap and more top stories

Harris and running mate visiting Detroit this week, Michigan primaries on tap and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found eight firearms at Detroit Metro Airport security checkpoints in July.

TSA officers discovered 37 firearms at DTW checkpoints this year, including one on Aug. 3. In 2023, officers stopped 96 firearms at the airport.

When a handgun is found on an X-ray screen while TSA officers screen carry-on luggage, Wayne County Airport Police respond and take possession of the firearm.

This handgun was found by TSA officers in a passenger's carry-on bag at Detroit Metro Airport on July 26, 2024. Transportation Security Administration

"Individuals who own firearms should familiarize themselves with regulations regarding where their weapons can and cannot be carried," said Michigan TSA Federal Security Director Reggie Stephens in a statement. "As we continue to see increased summer travel volumes, we encourage everyone to prepare for the screening experience and not bring prohibited items, which increase risks and delays for all passengers."

Across the U.S., TSA officers discovered 3,269 firearms at airports during the first half of 2024. The penalty for bringing a weapon to an airport can be as much as $14,950. The TSA revokes TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years if a passenger is caught with a firearm.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in a checked bag if the firearm is unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at an airline check-in counter. Travelers should be aware of firearm laws in the states and localities they are traveling to, as possession laws vary.