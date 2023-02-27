78-year-old man carjacked in Groveland Township after suspect hides in backseat

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect has been arrested in a carjacking after he hid in the backseat of a 78-year-old man's car at a gas station in Oakland County.

The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on Grange Hall and Holly Road on Monday, Feb. 27.

A 78-year-old man reported the incident and told troopers he was coming out of the gas station, and when he returned to his vehicle, the suspect was hiding in the backseat and claimed to have a gun.

The suspect instructed the victim to drive, and the man went to his residence. According to MSP, the suspect then took the vehicle and drove off after the victim got out of it.

MSP says after identifying the vehicle, dispatch had it disabled. It was disabled near 4130 1st St. in Brown City.

Troopers and officers saw the suspect walking towards the vehicle, and he resisted arrest.

A Sanilac County deputy deployed his taser on the suspect.

The suspect was then taken into custody. Police did not locate a gun.

The investigation is ongoing.