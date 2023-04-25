767-foot ship aground near Muskegon Channel has been refloated

(CBS DETROIT) - A 767-foot cargo ship that ran aground near the Muskegon Channel has been refloated.

According to the Interlake Steamship Company, the Kaye E. Barker was grounded at about 10 a.m. on Monday, April 24, near the outer break wall as it approached the harbor.

The cargo ship was loaded with 24,058 net tons of stone from Meldrum Bay, Ontario.

In addition, officials say the lake bottom was surveyed and confirmed there was sand around the freighter.

"No injuries have been reported," said the Interlake Steamship Company on Facebook. "There has been no pollution or any harm to the environment. Additionally, there does not appear to be any damage to the vessel."

At 9:34 p.m. the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes said on Twitter that freighter had been refloated and had been moored in Muskegon.