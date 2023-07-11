7/11 Slurpee Day: Here's how to get a free Slurpee
(CBS DETROIT) - Happy 96th Birthday, 7-Eleven!
To join in on the birthday celebrations, people can head to 7-Eleven stores and get a free Slurpee drink today only as part of the Slurpee Day event.
7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores are giving everyone one free small Slurpee drink on Tuesday, July 7.
In addition to this free treat, 7REWARDS and Speedy Rewards members will receive $1 deals on 25+ snacks, such as hot dogs and pizza slices, through July 11.
Stores will also feature limited-time flavors, including Sprite Lymonade Legacy, Summertime Citrus and Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar.
For more information on Slurpee Day, visit here.
