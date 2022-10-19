7-Eleven signs 20-year clean energy agreement with DTE in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Southeast Michigan's 7-Eleven locations will be utilizing 100% renewable energy in the coming years.

On Wednesday, the company announced its enrollment in MIGreenPower, DTE's voluntary renewable energy program. The companies said this will allow 7-Eleven to achieve 100% renewable energy for all 160 of its Southeast Michigan locations for 20 years, starting in 2025.

DTE Energy said 7-Eleven's 32,000-megawatt-hour clean energy commitment would have the environmental benefit of taking nearly 3,000 gasoline-powered cars off the road each year.

The convenience store company first set a goal of reaching a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions by the fiscal year 2027. DTE said the company achieved that goal well ahead of the target with a 25.8% reduction in 2019.

Looking to the future, 7-Eleven said they will continue to promote activities aimed at reducing its environmental impact, including installing electric vehicle charging stations and the expansion of stores that use 100% renewable energy.

"As Michigan's largest producer of and investor in renewable energy, we are proud to work with 7-Eleven on our shared goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions through clean, renewable energy," said Brian Calka, vice president of enewable sales and project development for DTE Energy. "Through its enrollment in our MIGreenPower program, 7-Eleven is helping to bring new Michigan-based wind and solar resources online that will support Michigan's clean energy transition, create jobs and strengthen Michigan's economy."

Over the next three years, DTE plans to add thousands of megawatts of new renewable energy to meet the continued growth of its MIGreenPower program.

To learn more about DTE's MIGreenPower program, click here.