69-year-old man dies after kayak overturns in Washtenaw County

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 69-year-old man has died after his kayak overturned on Horseshoe Lake in Northfield Township.

Police say at about 10:51 a.m. on Tuesday, first responders were called to a report of a missing kayaker. Police say the 69-year-old from Ann Arbor and his grandson were on kayak when it overturned. The child was found, but police were still searching for the missing man, Northfield Township police said in a press release.

After the Washtenaw County Dive Team was unable to locate the man, authorities began searching the water using sonar. The man was found at about 2:21 p.m. in 21-foot water and was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.

"The hearts of the entire Washtenaw and Livingston County's first responders go out to his family for their loss," said Northfield Township Police Chief Martin Smith in a press release.