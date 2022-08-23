67 gambling devices, cash seized from two alleged storefront casinos in Flint

(CBS DETROIT) - Investigators with the state of Michigan conducted raids at two Flint locations and confiscated 11 video slot machines, 56 computers that allegedly were used for illegal gambling, and $10,141 in suspected gambling proceeds and gift cards.

The two locations were the Cellular Vault, located at 3301 Corunna Road, and Cellular Bank, located at 4622 N. Saginaw Street.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board conducted joint investigations into the two locations.

"The MGCB received several anonymous tips regarding both Flint locations, and we thank the public for their help in rooting out possible illegal gambling activities," said Henry Williams, MGCB executive director. "Patrons at alleged storefront casinos do not have access to the consumer protections required for legal, regulated gambling. The operations also can draw other types of crime to the surrounding neighborhoods."

Officials say the Cellular Vault had 39 computers used to play slot-style games, and Cellular Bank had 11 standalone slot machines and 13 computers used to play slot-style games.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious or illegal gambling by calling the MGCB's 24-hour anonymous tip line at 888-314-2682.