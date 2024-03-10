66th annual Detroit St. Patrick's Parade returns to Corktown

(CBS DETROIT) - We are one week away from St. Patrick's Day, which means a Detroit tradition returned to the Motor City on Sunday with the 66th annual Detroit St. Patrick's Parade.

"Even when we had COVID, and there was no parade, I still came by," says Leo Buck, who was one of the many who came to Detroit Sunday for the parade. "I've just been walking the parade since 1981. Haven't missed a year."

"It's so much more of a family event now. People come down with their kids; it's not a free-for-all," said a parade participant.

"It's always a good, safe time. I like to see families out here having a good, safe time," said another parade participant.

Although there was a slight chill in the air this year, it didn't slow anyone down.

Simadie and Barbara are two friends born and raised in Detroit, and it's been their annual tradition for more than a decade.

CBS News Detroit's Luke Laster asked Simadie and Barbara what their favorite part of the parade and St. Patrick's Day events are, and the answers speak for themselves.

"You want me to be real honest with you? I just love coming out here drinking and enjoying the atmosphere, to be honest," Simadie laughed.

"I'm on the same mind. I like people-watching. We always have a good time," Barbara said.