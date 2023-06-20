62-year-old Michigan woman found dead in car near cemetery

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a 62-year-old Grand Haven woman was found dead in her car in a rural area of West Michigan.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the woman was found on Friday, June 16, near the Valley Cemetery in Ellsworth Township. This area is also near the Village of Luther.

Authorities believe there is no threat to the community and say it is being treated as suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 231-745-2712.