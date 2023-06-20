Watch CBS News
Local News

62-year-old Michigan woman found dead in car near cemetery

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a 62-year-old Grand Haven woman was found dead in her car in a rural area of West Michigan. 

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the woman was found on Friday, June 16, near the Valley Cemetery in Ellsworth Township. This area is also near the Village of Luther. 

Authorities believe there is no threat to the community and say it is being treated as suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 231-745-2712.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 1:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.