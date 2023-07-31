61-year-old Michigan woman charged for stealing over $100K from vulnerable adult

(CBS DETROIT) - A 61-year-old Michigan woman has been arraigned on charges in connection to stealing over $100,000 from a vulnerable family member, officials said.

Laurie Laskovy of Decatur was arraigned on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, which carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison and a fine of $50,000 or triple the value of the amount embezzled, whichever one is greater.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Laskovy started serving as co-guardian and sole conservator for a family member in 2012. This family member began living in a residential care facility in 2014.

During this time, Laskovy had complete control of her family member's finances, which included a bank account, until she was removed from her role as sole conservator in 2022.

Officials say it is alleged she started to steal money from her family member in 2017 by using their bank account to obtain cash and to pay bills. The funds stolen during this scheme total over $100,000.

Laskovy was arraigned on Friday, July 28, and was given a $20,000 personal recognizance bond. Her pre-exam conference is scheduled for Aug. 10, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 17.

"Integrity in court-appointed guardians and conservators is paramount to safeguarding the assets and well-being of our most vulnerable residents," said Nessel. "My department will hold accountable those who betray the trust of the court and vulnerable adults in our state."