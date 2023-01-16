60th anniversary of Detroit Freedom March celebrated

(CBS DETROIT) - On Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, the 60th anniversary of the Detroit Freedom March is celebrated.

"What we want to teach our kids and what I want to demonstrate in my life, justice and fairness and that there's some positive activity," says Elliot Hall, a driver for Martin Luther King Jr. in the 60s, and guest speaker at today's anniversary celebration.

The anniversary is celebrated at the Detroit Historical Museum with a day of tribute meant to memorialize the 125,000 people Dr. King led down Woodward Avenue in 1963. The day was filled with tours and videos and stories told by hall to many families and their children who came out to attend.

He spoke to the crowd on Dr. King's legacy not only on a nationwide level, but in the city of Detroit, in hopes of motivating others to live in a way king did.

"I want to inspire these youngsters to contribute to society when they grow up and make sure that they make America a real positive force in the world," said Hall.