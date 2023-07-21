601 bottles of alcohol seized at Blue Water Bridge

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Canadian residents have been arrested after attempting to bring bottles of undeclared alcohol into Canada earlier this month.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says officers at the Blue Water Bridge seized 601 bottles of alcohol.

The bottles were all 60 ounces and together were worth about 29,363 Canadian dollars.

Authorities say both drivers were charged.