Oakland County sex offender sentenced after 600 images of child pornography found on iPhone

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County sex offender was sentenced to over ten years in federal prison for possessing more than 600 images of child pornography on his iPhone while on probation.

Officials say 36-year-old Andrew James Gregory of Madison Heights was serving a five-year probation sentence after a previous conviction for disturbing child sexually abusive materials.

In this case, an undercover employee from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin learned that Gregory was sending images of child pornography through the Kik instant messaging app.

Police say the images sent by Gregory included sexually abusive and explicit images of prepubescent children.

FBI agents later executed a search warrant at his home where they discovered Gregory's iPhone contained videos of sadistic and masochistic abuse of young children.

"Child pornography permanently records the victim's abuse, and it leaves an indelible mark on victims," said United States Attorney Dawn Ison. "Repeat sex offenders deserve severe punishment for harming the most vulnerable in our society."