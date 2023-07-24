6-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injuries in Southfield Freeway crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A 6-year-old boy from Ecorse was critically injured in a crash on Southfield Freeway Sunday evening, state police said.

At about 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, two vehicles were headed southbound on Southfield Freeway, ancbs d witnesses told state police they both attempted to merge into the middle lane at the same time.

One vehicle tried to avoid hitting the other, lost control, drove up the embankment and hit a concrete wall.

One passenger in the vehicle, a 6-year-old Ecorse boy, was unresponsive but breathing. The boy's mother and brother were also in the car and sustained minor injuries in the crash.

All three occupants were taken to a local hospital. The boy was taken to a hospital in Dearborn with a possible spinal injury and a brain injury but was then transported to Children's Hospital in Detroit.

"It is important to make sure when changing lanes that you make sure that the lane is clear before you do so," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "While the initial prognosis isn't good, we hope that this child is able to recover fully."