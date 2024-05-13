Watch CBS News
Six people injured in Detroit multi-vehicle crash following police chase

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say six people were hurt after a police chase that started in Southfield ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Detroit on Monday.

Detroit Police Chief James White said Southfield police were engaged in a pursuit in the area of 12 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway and continued into Detroit.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver crashed into another vehicle, which was with Uber, at Outer Drive and James Couzens after running a red light. He said the suspect was wanted as a parole absconder for second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.

Further details on the driver are unknown. White said a passenger was inside the vehicle that was fleeing.

He said a woman who was in the Uber was ejected from the car. She is listed as critical.

Four other people are in serious condition, and the condition of the sixth person is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

