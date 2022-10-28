6 charged with drug, gun, money laundering in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Six Detroiters have been indicted for drug, gun, and money laundering crimes, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.

Four of the six defendants, who were all indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Here is a list of the individuals that were charged:

Andre Pharr, 35, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering offenses).

Clifford Jones Jr., 32, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm, money laundering conspiracy).

Jeffrey Hester-Jackson, 28, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm, money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering offenses).

Mario Ayler, 35, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute).

Gabrielle Thomas, 28, of Detroit, Michigan (money laundering conspiracy).

Crystal Hughes, 32, of Detroit, Michigan (money laundering conspiracy).

"Major drug traffickers who sell lethal substances like fentanyl and methamphetamine in our community should know that we will not only hold them accountable for their crimes that may result in lengthy prison sentences, but we will also work tirelessly to recover their ill-gotten gains." said U.S. Attorney Ison.

According to the Department of Justice, the drug conspiracy involved more than 400 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of methamphetamine, while the money laundering involved the defendants transporting large amounts of cash, purchasing casino chips, sportsbook bets, and purchasing expensive jewelry, using money from drug trafficking.

"IRS Criminal Investigation will aggressively pursue anyone who conducts financial transactions to promote the operation of a drug trafficking organization or conceal profits generated from the sale of narcotics," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Miller, IRS-CI. "IRS Criminal Investigation is committed to working with our law enforcement partners and will follow the money of criminal activities."

Officials say the individuals charged with drug conspiracy are facing up to life in prison. The defendants involved with money face up to 20 years, while the three charged with felons in possession of firearms are facing up to 15 years.