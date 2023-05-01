58 species added to Michigan's threatened and endangered species list

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced updates to the state's threatened and endangered species list, which includes 58 species added, and 36 species removed, bringing the list total to 407 species.

This is the seventh update to the list in nearly 50 years. The changes were recommended by experts from universities, the Michigan Natural Features Inventory and other conservation organizations based on data from recent years.

DNR officials say that the threatened and endangered species list can help recover species.

"When people come together to collaborate on conservation, we can recover rare species," said DNR endangered species specialist Jennifer Kleitch. "For instance, trumpeter swans were just removed from Michigan's threatened and endangered species list. Their populations have grown as a result of significant conservation efforts by many partners over decades."

The trumpeter swan is no longer on Michigan's list but is still federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

While species were removed from the list, more were added, including three bat species.

The little brown, the northern long-eared and tri-colored bats have been added to the list as threatened species due to population declines resulting from white-nose syndrome.

In addition to these three bats, rusty-patched bumblebees and American bumblebees were added to the list.

To view the full list of threatened and endangered species in Michigan, visit here.

"Many threatened and endangered species rely on high-quality natural areas that benefit all of us by providing clean water, clean air and places for us to enjoy nature. When species are struggling, it can indicate declines in the functioning of those natural areas, which in turn can impact our quality of life," Kleitch said.