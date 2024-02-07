Watch CBS News
55-year-old man killed while crossing street in Canton

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - A 55-year-old man was struck by a car and killed in Canton while attempting to cross the street Tuesday night, police said.

At 9:22 p.m., Canton police responded to the area of Ford and Lilley roads after receiving a report of a fatal pedestrian accident.

When they arrived, they discovered that a 23-year-old Ypsilanti man in a black Chevy Malibu was driving westbound on Ford Road when he hit a 55-year-old Canton man crossing the roadway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

