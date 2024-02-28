50-year-old man killed in Lapeer house fire

LAPEER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 50-year-old Lapeer man died from the injuries he sustained in a house fire Tuesday, fire officials said.

At 11:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Turrill Ave after a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from the doorway.

Lapeer police officers arrived first, and a neighbor told them the homeowner usually worked the night shift and would sleep during the day.

A second alarm was activated when they learned this, and the Metamora Township Fire Department was called for assistance. Elba Township Fire and Rescue had provided immediate aid.

Fire crews arrived at 12:03 p.m. and began search and rescue efforts. They removed a 50-year-old man, identified as Richard Conger II, of Lapeer, from the house.

Life-saving measures were administered, but Conger died from his injuries.

Officials say he was the sole occupant and owner of the home. The fire was contained to the house, and no one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"The City of Lapeer extends its sincere condolences to Mr. Conger's family during this difficult time," according to a release from the City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue. "Thank you to the assisting fire departments and public safety agencies for their invaluable support throughout this tragic incident."