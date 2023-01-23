5-year-old Detroit boy injured after shooting self with unsecured gun

(CBS DETROIT) - A 5-year-old boy in Detroit has been injured after shooting himself in the hand, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 21, at a home in the 5800 block of Woodhall St.

Police say the boy was dropped off at Henry Ford Hospital at about 12 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The boy accidentally shot himself in the home with a gun that was left unattended, according to police.

At the time of the accidental shooting, a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old and a newborn, along with the boy's mother, were also inside the home. These individuals were not injured.

According to police, the boy could lose part of his thumb.