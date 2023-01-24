5-year-old boy dies after wandering from Clinton Township home

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who wandered away from his home in Clinton Township.

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 23, and police say they began to search the area near the Saravilla Apartments, which are located in the area west of Harper Avenue and north of 15 Mile Road.

According to police, officers found the child and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Clinton Township Police Department has not released any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-493-7839.