5 shot outside bar in Detroit overnight during parking spot dispute; suspect at large

5 shot at Detroit bar after dispute over parking spot

5 shot at Detroit bar after dispute over parking spot

5 shot at Detroit bar after dispute over parking spot

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect after five people were shot outside a bar on the city's west side overnight after getting into an argument over a parking spot.

At 2:45 a.m. on Friday, March 29, there was an argument over a parking spot at Chicago Blu'z Bar & Grill at 8203 West Chicago, police said.

One of the men left, came back with a gun and fired at the crowd of people, Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

Five people were shot and taken to two local hospitals. All victims are in stable condition and range in age from 33 to 49 years old.

Fitzgerald also noted that the bar should not have been open at 2:45 a.m.

"Senseless, it's just ridiculous," said Fitzgerald. "Five people shot over a parking spot. It seems pretty silly to me."

The male suspect is still at large. He left the area in a dark-colored SUV.