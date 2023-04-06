5 Seconds of Summer bringing world tour to Pine Knob Music Theatre

CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - 5 Seconds of Summer is bringing its world tour to the Pine Knob Music Theatre in August.

The band is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on Aug. 16. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on April 14 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Additionally, presales for Citi card members will begin at 10 a.m. on April 11.

The 5 Seconds of Summer Show kicks off on Aug. 10 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

In the last 12 years, the band released four albums and several hit singles, being recognized by Rolling Stone as the biggest new rock band in the world.

The band's latest album "5SOS5" was released in 2022.