5 in custody after shooting at mall in Green Oak Township

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Five suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting happened at a mall in Green Oak Township in connection to an organizational retail fraud.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Village Place Mall in Livingston County.

According to Michigan State Police, officers were attempting to stop the suspects, who were involved in an organizational retail fraud at the Ulta Store, and shots were fired.

No suspects or officers were injured.

Michigan State Police is continuing to investigate this incident.