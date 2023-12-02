Watch CBS News
49th Noel Night to feature music, holiday activities & more

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The 49th Noel Night is set to kick off Saturday, Dec. 2.  

Noel Night is an open house of the Midtown Detroit and Cultural Center districts that celebrates diverse holiday traditions, according to the website. 

The night is for family and friends to enjoy performances, and festivities, free of charge, according to organizers. 

Noel Night features activities, holiday shopping, live music, and more.

The Cultural Center hours are from 5-9 p.m. and the Midtown Detroit hours are from 5-10 p.m.

Additional information can be found online

