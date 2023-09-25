Watch CBS News
47-year-old Metro Detroit driver dies in crash on I-96

(CBS DETROIT) - A 47-year-old driver from Metro Detroit was killed on I-96 on Friday in a crash that state police say was caused by speeding. 

The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, on westbound I-96 local near Evergreen in Detroit. 

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to calls of a single-vehicle crash, and when they arrived, a 47-year-old driver from Redford Township in a GMC Yukon was pronounced dead at the scene. 

After investigating, MSP determined the driver was traveling at a high speed, lost control of the vehicle in the curve, and struck the left and right concrete barriers before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the freeway. 

The driver's family was notified, and the case is pending a medical examiner's report. 

"Unfortunately, we are still seeing these preventable traffic crashes on our roadways," Lt. Mike Shaw said. "Another family is mourning the loss of a loved one. These continued risky driving behaviors are putting all of us at risk."

