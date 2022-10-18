44-year-old Detroit man charged in murder of roommate

(CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the homicide of his 43-year-old roommate, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Corey Stacey Canty, 44, of Detroit Detroit Police Department

Corey Stacey Canty has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the homicide of John Boble, also of Detroit.

Police say at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers were dispatched to a home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street for a well-being check.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside the home, unresponsive and not breathing.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Allegedly, on Oct. 8, Canty killed Boble with blunt force trauma.

He was arrested on Oct. 10.

Officials say he was arraigned and remanded to jail on Oct. 12.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 26, and his preliminary examination is set for Nov. 2.