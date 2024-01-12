43-year-old pedestrian killed in Canton hit-and-run crash

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - A 43-year-old Van Buren man was killed in a pedestrian crash in Canton Wednesday night, police said.

At 10:38 p.m., Canton police responded to Michigan Avenue and I-275 after receiving reports of a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 43-year-old Van Buren man dead on the roadway.

The vehicle that struck the man left the scene before officers arrived and hasn't been located.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a black 2010 or 2011 Toyota Camry, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.