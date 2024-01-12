Watch CBS News
Local News

43-year-old pedestrian killed in Canton hit-and-run crash

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024 03:34

(CBS DETROIT) - A 43-year-old Van Buren man was killed in a pedestrian crash in Canton Wednesday night, police said. 

At 10:38 p.m., Canton police responded to Michigan Avenue and I-275 after receiving reports of a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 43-year-old Van Buren man dead on the roadway.

The vehicle that struck the man left the scene before officers arrived and hasn't been located.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a black 2010 or 2011 Toyota Camry, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400. 

First published on January 12, 2024 / 8:21 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.