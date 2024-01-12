43-year-old pedestrian killed in Canton hit-and-run crash
(CBS DETROIT) - A 43-year-old Van Buren man was killed in a pedestrian crash in Canton Wednesday night, police said.
At 10:38 p.m., Canton police responded to Michigan Avenue and I-275 after receiving reports of a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian.
When officers arrived, they discovered a 43-year-old Van Buren man dead on the roadway.
The vehicle that struck the man left the scene before officers arrived and hasn't been located.
The suspect vehicle is possibly a black 2010 or 2011 Toyota Camry, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.
