42-year-old Chesterfield Township man killed in hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 42-year-old Chesterfield Township man was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning.

At about 6:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, Chesterfield Township police were dispatched to Cotton Road near the I-94 overpass after receiving a report of a man lying in the grass area next to Cotton Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the man, a 42-year-old from Chesterfield Township, was deceased.

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run, and authorities say the crash happened between 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, and 6:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Authorities say the initial investigation shows the suspect vehicle involved to be a black 2017 to 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee that will have damage to the passenger side headlight area.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Township Detective Connell at 586-949-3829.