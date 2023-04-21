4 people arrested for stealing more than $4,000 worth of clothes from Lululemon in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people were arrested after $4,000 worth of clothes were stolen from a Lululemon store in Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called to the store sometime after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say three women entered the store at the intersection of Old Woodward Avenue and Maple Road, with two of the women grabbing a large amount of clothes. The women fled the store and drove away in a vehicle awaiting outside.

Police in Royal Oak later stopped the vehicle with four women inside. Birmingham police arrived on scene and confirmed that the women were involved in the theft. The women were arrested and the clothes were recovered from the vehicle.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office obtain charges of first-degree retail fraud.