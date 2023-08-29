4 men charged in two Oakland County store robberies

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four men have been charged after police say they robbed two stores in Oakland County this month.

Hernan Parraquez-Mondaca, Michael Aguilar-Mondaca, and Sandrino Rojas-Palma are charged with five counts of armed robbery, five counts of felonious assault, and two counts of malicious destruction of property.

Nicholas Caceres-Hernandez is charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of malicious destruction of property.

From left: Hernan Parraquez-Mondaca, Michael Aguilar-Mondaca, Sandrino Rojas-Palma, and Nicholas Caceres-Henriquez. All four men have been charged in connection with two store robberies in Oakland County. Troy Police Department

At about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, Auburn Hills police were called to the MJ Diamonds store at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. A caller reported two men who were wearing surgical masks used hammers to break jewelry displays and steal the jewelry. The suspects also pepper-sprayed the employees, Troy police said in a press release.

An investigation identified a black Kia Soul as the possible suspect vehicle and belonging to Agulair-Mondaca.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 24, the FBI Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force, which was investigating the Auburn Hills robbery, was conducting surveillance near Oakland Mall when they spotted three people wearing masks entering the Macy's store. Police say the suspects arrived at the store in a black Kia Soul. The suspect vehicle left the parking lot, entered northbound Interstate 75, and parked on the shoulder.

The suspects allegedly pepper-sprayed employees at the jewelry counter and used hammers to break the display, according to police. The suspects then left the store and jumped the freeway fence to the suspect vehicle.

The task force and Troy police were able to stop the suspect vehicle and arrest four people.

Investigators recovered jewelry, cash, and other evidence linking them to the robbery at Great Lakes Crossing.

All four men were arraigned at 52-1 District Court and were denied bond. A preliminary exam is scheduled for Sept. 11.