4 killed, 1 seriously injured in Lenawee County crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County Monday, state police said.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Britton Highway at Milwaukee Road in Macon Township.

The information about the crash was directed to the 911 call center from one of the vehicle's accident notification system, according to MSP.

Authorities have determined that a white Ford F-150 was heading southbound on Britton Highway when it was hit by a Ford F-250 heading eastbound on Milwaukee Road.

The driver and two passengers in the F-150 were pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

All four victims have been identified as men, and all are from Lenawee County.

The at-fault driver, a 55-year-old from Lenawee County, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and as of Tuesday afternoon, he is still in the hospital.

MSP continues to investigate the incident.

If anyone has any additional information, they're asked to contact MSP trooper Tyler Gillig at 734-242-3500.