4 hospitalized after rollover crash in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) — Four people are recovering in the hospital following a rollover crash in Macomb County Friday night.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, a motorist was at a turnaround on Hall Road, near Card Road in Macomb Township. The motorist entered a westbound lane of Hall Road when their vehicle was hit by another motorist, also traveling westbound.

The vehicle at the turnaround rolled into a ditch. The sheriff's office says the driver and passenger, who were the only people in the rolled vehicle, were extricated and taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle involved were also taken to the hospital.

All four people were in stable condition Friday night, the sheriff's office says.

It's unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.