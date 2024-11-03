4 dead, 17 injured after semitruck crashes into vehicles in traffic near Lansing

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie

(CBS DETROIT) — Four people are dead and 17 others are injured after a semitruck crashed into more than a dozen vehicles near Lansing, Michigan State Police say.

Traffic on Interstate 96, around 30 minutes east of Lansing, had been temporarily stopped late Saturday night as utility crews with DTE energy completed work on power lines in the area. A semitruck with a trailer was heading westbound around 11:45 p.m. and crashed into the stalled vehicles.

"It appears the driver of the semitruck did not see the backup and could not stop his vehicle in time," police said in a statement.

The impact caused the semitruck and several vehicles to catch fire. Police say around 15 vehicles were involved in the crash, including the semitruck.

WLNS

Authorities say 17 people suffered serious injuries in the crash and have been transported to nearby hospitals.

A spokesperson with DTE said no utility workers were injured.

WLNS

Michigan State Police said westbound I-96 would be closed for an "undetermined time" Sunday to allow for investigation into the crash and possible structural damage to the overpass. The eastbound lane will also be closed "indefinitely."

Michigan Highway 52 at the overpass will be closed Sunday and may be closed Monday due to safety reasons, authorities say.

According to DTE, freeways are periodically shutdown at times that are more convenient for motorists to complete utility work.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.