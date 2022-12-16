Watch CBS News
4 Ann Arbor schools closed Friday due to staff illness

By Sara Powers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four schools in Ann Arbor have canceled classes on Friday due to a high number of staff illnesses, the school district announced.

These four schools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 16:

  • Ann Arbor Open K8
  • Burns Park Elementary School
  • Mitchell Elementary
  • Tappan Middle School

In addition to classes being canceled, before and after-school activities have also been canceled.

School officials say that because there is a high number of staff members with illnesses, there will be no remote learning.

During the closure, custodial teams will disinfect the schools.

According to the school district, all other schools will be in session on Friday. 

