39-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after Warren crash

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 39-year-old woman is hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Warren.

Police were called at about 7 a.m. to the area of 10 Mile and Hoover roads. The woman was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn Vue was traveling on eastbound 10 Mile Road and entered the center turn lane at Hoover Road when it struck the woman.

The woman, who Warren police say was standing in the roadway at the time, was wearing all-black and was attempting to cross against the signal. The driver stayed at the scene and tried to help the woman.

Police do not believe distracted driving was a factor but are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

Commissioner William Dwyer says an investigation is ongoing.